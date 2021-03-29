ETSU Health will host four COVID-19 vaccine clinics through next Thursday, each using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinics are open to anyone 18 and older, by appointment only. Shots will be administered in the Millennium Center ballroom at 2001 Millennium Place. Those receiving the shot can park in the adjacent parking garage on the third level or higher and follow the signage directing you to the ballroom.

The clinics will be held on Thursday, April 1; Saturday, April 3; Tuesday, April 6; and Thursday, April 8. Each clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are pleased to be receiving an additional supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to help vaccinate our community,” said Dr. Leigh Johnson, director of COVID-19 response at ETSU Health. “Our first clinic, held earlier in March, was a huge success. Now that eligibility for COVID vaccinations has expanded, we are excited to be able to offer it to a wider range of people. The only requirement for this clinic is that patients be at least 18 years old, as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been approved for anyone younger than 18.”

Faculty, students and staff from ETSU Health colleges, including Quillen College of Medicine, Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, the College of Nursing and the College of Public Health, will be administering the vaccines and assisting with patient intake and registration.

To register for the ETSU Health vaccine clinic, visit ETSUHealth.org. Those without internet access may call 423-439-EVAX (3829) to assist with scheduling. Patients with questions about the vaccine should contact their physician.