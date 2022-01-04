ETSU Health announced Tuesday that it will be extending hours at its COVID-19 testing site due to limited supply of rapid at-home tests in the region and an increase in new infections likely caused by the omicron variant.
The drive-through site, located behind the ETSU Health clinic at 325 N. State of Franklin Road, will now be open from 8:15 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The site uses PCR tests, and returns results within 24 hours — one of the quickest turnaround times for a PCR test in the region.
“Over the past week, the number of COVID-19 cases has surged across the state while remaining fairly stable in Northeast Tennessee,” ETSU Clinical Labs Director Dr. Kevin Breuel said in a release. “It is believed that the COVID-19 variant, omicron, is likely responsible for the rapid increase in the number of cases and that this trend will likely appear in Northeast Tennessee over the next several weeks.“
There is no direct cost for patients. Visit ETSU health.org for more information.
ETSU Health also announced several new vaccination clinics in the month of January on Tuesday, with the first set to take place on Thursday. Clinics will be held in either the D.P. Culp Student Center (with parking available in the metered lots behind the building) and at the Millennium Center (with parking available on the third floor or above in the parking garage).
Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided, but those looking to get vaccinated should check ETSUhealth.org to verify the vaccine is available that day. Clinics are free and open to the public.
- Thursday, Jan. 6, 2-4 p.m. in the D.P. Culp Student Center.
- Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Millennium Center.
- Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1-4 p.m. in the D.P. Culp Student Center.
- Friday, Jan. 21, 1-4 p.m. in the D.P Culp Student Center.
- Thursday, Jan. 27, 1-4 p.m. in the D.P Culp Student Center,
- Friday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the D.P. Culp Student Center.
- Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Millennium Center.