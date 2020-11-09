Dr. Ronald Hamdy, a physician at ETSU Health and professor at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, has announced the start of patient recruitment for the LUCIDITY study, a new clinical research study to evaluate an investigational drug in people who are experiencing memory loss, or have been diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI or MCI-AD), Probable/Early Alzheimer’s disease (AD) or Mild-Moderate AD.
The LUCIDITY study, sponsored by TauRx Therapeutics Ltd., will evaluate the effects of this treatment in slowing or delaying memory loss in people who are not receiving other approved treatments for AD (cholinesterase inhibitors and/or memantine). Approximately 450 people in more than 100 study centers across North America and Europe are expected to take part in this study. The results of the study will help determine whether the investigational drug should progress to the final stages of clinical development.
The primary objective of the LUCIDITY study is to demonstrate that the investigational treatment, given as a monotherapy at doses of 8 mg/day and 16 mg/day, is effective compared to placebo in delaying the pathological and clinical progression of the disease. This will be measured using standard clinical cognitive and functional assessments. The study is expected to last up to 120 weeks for individual participants.
For further information, visit LUCIDITYtrial.com.
