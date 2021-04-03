Across the nation, people experiencing homelessness are often left out of states’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans — including Tennessee’s.
That left the task of vaccinating the state’s nearly 7,500 homeless people up to clinics and other groups in communities across the state, even though people experiencing homelessness, particularly those who are unsheltered, are considered higher risk for COVID-19 due to myriad factors including age and underlying health conditions.
For the hundreds of people without homes in Northeast Tennessee, it meant they were once again left out in the cold.
That’s why the East Tennessee State University Street Medicine Interest Group, or SMIG, an inter-professional group of students formed in 2019 to help the region’s homeless population, stepped in. On Saturday, March 20, they administered 20 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up event outside Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.
“It was like a miracle, really, that we even had vaccine in our hands,” said Dr. Patricia Amadio, the group’s faculty sponsor.
Amadio said discussions began in the fall about how to most effectively get vaccine to the homeless, where they debated the logistical concerns of administering a two-shot vaccine series to a largely transient population. Fortunately, the emergency-use authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine candidate erased those concerns — though Amadio and the group wondered, “are we ever going to get it?”
On Thursday, March 11, they found out they would be able to get a limited amount of vaccine from the university’s vaccine clinic to be held on March 20. On Monday, they relayed that information to the student organizers and enlisted 15 volunteers soon after.
But when they were given the 20 doses, they were also worried — worried that they might have too much vaccine.
“Amazingly enough, and I was quite surprised, I thought there was going to be so much vaccine hesitancy we were not going to be able to use all 20 vaccines, and indeed that was not the case,” said Dr. Jean Croce Hemphill, an associate professor in the College of Nursing and part of the group. “We had very nice engagement, the students all chipped in, and it was very well received.”
Johnson City Downtown Day Center Director Jennifer Whitehead said it’s important to both inoculate and educate those experiencing homelessness about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.
“If they see others doing it, then they are more likely to (get vaccinated),” Whitehead said. “I met with several after that had the vaccine just to check up on them, see how they’re doing, are they’re having any symptoms, and I really reiterated to them, if you feel comfortable with it, please tell other people, tell them the side effects you had and how you’re feeling now and why you’re doing it because that’s what’s going to get more people to do this than just us coming up to them and (saying) this is the facts, this is what can happen.
“It’s really getting the whole population involved with it, and getting them to encourage each other to get this vaccine,” Whitehead said.
Amadio said the work to get homeless vaccinated is an act of solidarity, and serves to show them that they matter.
“With street outreach, I think one of the reasons it really appeals to all of us is that it’s sort of like — you know how people talk about meeting somebody where they are? This is the ultimate of that,” Amadio said.
Dr. L. Brian Cross, vice chair in the Bill Gatton Department of Pharmacy Practice at ETSU, said he hopes SMIG made an impact, however small, in the post-pandemic healing process through the vaccinations, and that the students involved take their experiences and use it to help underserved populations outside of the region.
“I just want to reiterate the beauty in this is seeing the students get to see it in their training,” Cross said. “I don’t think we’ll know for years what this has done to them. What I want to think is some of these students who have been part of this outreach, that they’re going to go touch underserved populations someplace else upon graduation — I think that’s obviously what we’d love, that we sort of create the cycles that go someplace else.”
And as more vaccine becomes available, particularly the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the group hopes to receive more and continue partnering with organizations such as Munsey, the Salvation Army, ETSU Health and the Appalachia Regional Coalition on Homelessness, among others, to give as many people experiencing homelessness an opportunity to get vaccinated against the virus as possible.
“We’re kind of operating on faith,” said Amadio. “I believe that we are going to get some more vaccine. I’m hoping we get it with a little more notice so that we can make people aware that it’s happening so that people who interested will turn out. I’m hoping we’ll be able to have enough vaccine that we can do another event at Munsey and one at the Salvation Army, but it’s contingent on when we find out.”