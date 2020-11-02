Retired Maj. Gen. Gary Harrell became the fourth alumnus of East Tennessee State University’s Army ROTC Program inducted into Cadet Command’s Hall of Fame during a special ceremony recognizing his extraordinary military career.
Before earning his Green Beret and commanding special operation Delta Force in Somalia later chronicled in the book and film “Black Hawk Down,” Maj. Gen. Harrell was a student at ETSU and member of the Grantland Rice Bowl Championship football team in 1969.
Harrell is one of 22 National Hall of Fame inductees for 2020 selected by Cadet Command. These former ROTC cadets from across the country have distinguished themselves in their military or civilian careers. In addition to being the fourth from ETSU to receive this high honor, Harrell is also part of an elite group of only 11 officers commissioned through ETSU’s Army ROTC Program to achieve the rank of Army General Officer.
“General Harrell stands as an inspiring model of leadership and selfless service for our cadets to take pride in and aspire to follow,” said Maj. Kent Monas, professor of military science at ETSU.
Harrell received his commissioning as a second lieutenant and earned his degree in industrial technology from ETSU in 1973. Four years later, he earned a Green Beret and was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group. His assignments over the next 35 years supported the 82nd Airborne Division, the 7th Special Forces and Delta Force (1st SFOD-D) and he commanded operations in Panama, Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq.
During his deployment to Panama with Delta Force, Harrell was part of the successful hostage rescue of U.S. citizen Kurt Muse who was held captive in Modelo Prison. Harrell also led forces in Colombia against Pablo Escobar, an operation that later culminated in Escobar’s death. When he was deployed to Somalia for United Nations relief efforts, Harrell commanded combat operations, a portion of which was later depicted in the book and film “Black Hawk Down.” He was severely wounded during the raid.
Harrell was later assigned to Joint Special Operations Command for operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and assumed responsibility for the protection of U.S. forces in 25 nations surrounding the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. After the attack on the USS Cole, he deployed to Yemen, where his actions provided safety for the surviving crewmembers and investigators who arrived to conduct the post-explosion investigation.
Following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Harrell served as the assistant division commander for the 10th Mountain Division during Operation Anaconda in Afghanistan. He also commanded the largest special operations forces assembled since World War II during Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2005, Harrell was responsible for NATO forces taking operation control of Afghanistan.
“People may know about your service record, but they likely do not know the countless ways you help our university,” said ETSU President Brian Noland at the Hall of Fame Ceremony. “Thank you for personifying the mission of this university to improve the quality of life for the people of this region.”
Harrell is a member of the ETSU National Alumni Association Board and past member of the ETSU Foundation. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2001 and is an inductee of both the College of Business and Technology and ETSU Army ROTC Halls of Fame.
Since 1953, the ETSU Army ROTC Program has commissioned more than 1,500 officers. Additional information is available at etsu.edu/rotc.
