Forty East Tennessee State University faculty members were promoted and 23 granted tenure by the ETSU Board of Trustees, the university’s governing body, during its recent quarterly meeting.
The following 13 faculty members attained the rank of full professor: Bess Sirmon-Taylor, Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology; Aruna Kilaru, Biological Sciences; Antonio Rusinol and Douglas Thewke, Biomedical Sciences; Chih-Che Tai, Curriculum and Instruction; Alison Barton, Kimberly Hale, Pamela Mims and Arnold Nyarambi, Educational Foundations and Special Education; Roland Huffaker, Obstetrics and Gynecology; John Bossaer, Pharmacy Practice; Donna Cherry, Social Work; and Cara Harker, Theatre and Dance.
Elevated to associate professor were the following 27 faculty members: Michelle Freeman, Accountancy; Lindsay Rogers and Tema Stauffer, Art and Design; Gerardo Arceo-Gómez and Cerrone Foster, Biological Sciences; Sanjay Singh and Qian Xie, Biomedical Sciences; Ying Liu, Biostatistics and Epidemiology; Gregory Bishop and Reza Mohseni, Chemistry; Linde Burkey and Dustin Osborne, Criminal Justice and Criminology; Ingrid Luffman, Geosciences; Matthew Zahner, Health Sciences; Debalina Das, Internal Medicine; Isabel Gómez Sobrino and Jan Jost-Fritz, Literature and Language; Dana Harrison, Management and Marketing; Lisa Ousley and Candice Short, Graduate Nursing; Kiana Johnson, Nathaniel Justice, John Schweitzer and Andrew Wilt, Pediatrics; Susie Crowe, Pharmacy Practice; and Caleb Bazyler and Natalie Smith, Sport, Exercise, Recreation and Kinesiology.
The following 21 faculty members were granted tenure in addition to their promotions: Arceo-Gómez, Bazyler, Bishop, Burkey, Foster, Freeman, Gómez Sobrino, Harrison, Jost-Fritz, Liu, Luffman, Mohseni, Osborne, Ousley, Rogers, Short, Sirmon-Taylor, Smith, Stauffer, Xie and Zahner.
Also achieving tenure were Dawn Rowe, Educational Foundations and Special Education, and Heather Dye, Social Work.
