East Tennessee State University is preparing to launch two in-demand programs that will expand its footprint in the rehabilitative sciences — a Doctor of Occupational Therapy and a Master of Science in Orthotics and Prosthetics.
ETSU will begin accepting applications for both programs this July, and will welcome the first cohorts of students in May 2022.
The programs will be housed on the VA campus in Building 2, which is set to undergo renovations that will transform it into ETSU’s rehabilitative sciences hub. Currently, Building 2 houses ETSU’s Physical Therapy Program on the second floor. A $4 million renovation will begin this August on an additional 14,000 square feet of space on the first floor that will house Occupational Therapy and Orthotics and Prosthetics.
“There are very few examples of the kind of collaboration that we will have here at ETSU, with these programs — Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Orthotics and Prosthetics — all housed in the same building and department,” said Dr. Jeff Snodgrass, chair of ETSU’s Department of Rehabilitative Sciences. “In this environment, interprofessional interactions and opportunities among the faculty, students and staff will happen organically.”
Students in both new programs will benefit from ETSU’s thriving interprofessional curriculum, which prepares health care professionals to work across disciplines to ensure better client outcomes.
“We are excited about the popularity and potential of these new programs,” said Dr. Don Samples, dean of the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences. “They will complement our existing programs and help to expand the reach of ETSU Health throughout our region.”
The Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) will prepare graduates as generalists to treat injured or ill clients or those with disabilities through the therapeutic use of everyday activities. Occupational therapists help these patients develop, recover, improve and maintain the skills needed for daily living and working. They work in hospitals, offices, schools, home health care settings and nursing care facilities.
The employment of occupational therapists is projected to grow 16% from 2019-2029, nearly four times the national average growth rate of 4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Currently, there are only two OTD programs offered in Tennessee.
“We’re pleased to be offering an entry-level doctorate in occupational therapy, which is designed for students who have completed a bachelor’s degree, but do not necessarily have a master’s degree or professional experience in OT,” said Dr. Rachel Ellis, OTD program director. “Our students can come from many different backgrounds and majors, as long as they have the prerequisite coursework. OTD students will participate in regional and national clinical experiences, as well as community hands-on learning opportunities so that they are well prepared for an in-demand career in occupational therapy.”
The OTD program will begin accepting applications in July, with the first cohort of approximately 24 students beginning the program in May 2022. This program is three years in length and requires 108 credit hours and includes both didactic and laboratory coursework.
To learn more about the OTD program, email rehabsciences@etsu.edu or call 423-439-7045. To apply, visit etsu.edu/crhs/rehabilitative-sciences/occupational-therapy.
The Master of Science (M.S.) in Orthotics and Prosthetics will prepare graduates for this specialized health care profession that combines a unique blend of clinical abilities, technical design and the integration of material and computer technologies as a therapeutic treatment for patients who have neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disorders and/or clients who have partial or total absence of a limb.
Employment for orthotists and prosthetists is projected to grow at a faster rate (17%) compared to the 4% average projected growth for all occupations between 2019 and 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
As of March 2021, there are only 13 accredited orthotics and prosthetics programs accepting students in the United States. ETSU’s program will be the only graduate level orthotics and prosthetics program in the state of Tennessee and within a 275-mile radius.
Dr. Christopher Hovorka, director of the Orthotics and Prosthetics Program at ETSU, is excited about sharing a building with Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy, as well as the building’s location on the VA Campus in close proximity to ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.
“We aspire to be the only program in the nation that will collaborate with ETSU’s proposed surgical innovation center to encourage training of surgeons on new and innovative approaches to joint reconstruction and limb amputation,” Hovorka said.
“In addition, we will be one of the only programs on ETSU’s campus that will engage students in creating therapeutic treatments for patients by designing custom medical devices using modern and emerging technologies in state-of-the-art facilities.”
ETSU will begin accepting applications for the Orthotics and Prosthetics Program in July and will welcome its first cohort of approximately 14 students in May 2022. Students will complete 70 credit hours, which will include didactic, lab and clinical experiences, as well as engagement in faculty-directed research.
To learn more about the M.S. in Orthotics and Prosthetics Program, email rehabsciences@etsu.edu or call 423-439-7045. To apply, visit www.etsu.edu/crhs/rehabilitative-sciences/orthotics-prosthetics.
Contributed to the Press