ETSU esports team earns spot in Overwatch playoffs

Following its first season, the ETSU Esports Varsity Team has earned a spot in the Overwatch Fall Cup Playoffs hosted by the National Association of Collegiate Esports.
East Tennessee State University’s team rounded out its inaugural season 8-1 and finished in second place in its group. The association will announce the playoff brackets toward the end of this week.
ETSU will begin the playoffs Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.; tournament games will be broadcast on Twitch and in the esports arena within the D.P. Culp Student Center.
“We are extremely proud of our student athletes,” said Jeffrey Shell, ETSU head coach. “Our strong finish and the fact that we earned a spot in the playoffs during our first year of competition is a reflection of the high caliber of students we have recruited for our inaugural teams as well as the tremendous support the university has given to our program.”
ETSU also has a League of Legends team that will begin its first season Jan. 18, 2021.
For more information, visit www.etsu.edu.