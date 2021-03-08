East Tennessee State University and Mobalytics, an analytics-based gaming companion, have formed a new partnership dedicated to growing and improving the ETSU esports program.
Mobalytics, the winner of Techcrunch 2016, has since become a leader in helping professional teams with roster building and scouting reports by using their cutting-edge tools.
ETSU, which competed in its inaugural season in Fall 2020, looks to bolster their ability to scout new talent and develop current team members with the help of Mobalytics.
“We’re incredibly excited to become more involved in the League of Legends (LoL) collegiate scene. It’s a new field that deserves as much attention as traditional sports. There are a lot of similarities with the professional scene that we are hoping to apply, but we understand that there are certain nuances that are unique to this level of play. Our main goals are to help ETSU discover promising new recruits and empower their current players to optimize their performances,” said Amine Issa, co-founder and Warchief of Science at Mobalytics.
“Mobalytics is a platform I have used previously to help analyze my own gameplay, as well as the skills of former players I have coached. I think having access to good data surrounding players is one of the most valuable assets that a team can have, so this partnership with Mobalytics felt like a natural fit and something that I think is really going to take our analytical abilities as an organization to the next level,” said ETSU Head Coach Jeff Shell.
With the help of ETSU, Mobalytics aims to continue developing and optimizing their tools for the ever-growing population of aspiring esport athletes.
In addition, the partnership will also yield content that revolves around the ETSU roster including stats and other insights on their players and the specific LoL champions the team plays.
Contributed to the Press