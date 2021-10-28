Elizabethton High Schools seniors enrolled in the school's senior capstone course now have an opportunity to get a bit of a head start in college if they enroll at East Tennessee State University, thanks to a new dual credit agreement signed by both schools Thursday morning.
"Every year we welcome outstanding students from Elizabethton High School to our campus," ETSU's Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics Dr. Kimberly McCorkle said to a room of EHS students. "They come here — you come here — with a dream to make a difference in the lives of others and to make their communities better and to achieve even greater dreams, and with a college degree, all of that is possible."
"Today, I am deeply honored to have with us our students and our friends and partners from Elizabethton High School to join us here on the campus," she continued. "Though we work at different educational institutions, we share the same vision — to enrich the lives of young people in our region."
EHS seniors who complete the capstone course will receive credit for ETSU's Introductory to the University course if they enroll at the university. The course requires students to complete and present a digital portfolio, and courses are co-taught by faculty and staff from the university and high school to help prepare them for success in post-secondary education. Students will also participate in activities sponsored by both institutions, as well as a day-long immersive experience at ETSU where students will tour campus, learn about opportunities on campus, interact with current students and participate in team-building and leadership skills activities.
"This is an opportunity for Elizabethton High School students to participate in an innovative senior capstone project to learn skills that will empower you to be successful as college students, to earn college credit that you can use when you become a student at ETSU," McCorkle said.
EHS Principal Dr. Jon Minton said administrators are looking forward to continue working with the university and said "the sky's the limit" for the school's partnership with ETSU, calling Thursday a big day for the students.
"There's a lot of barriers that exist for different students based on different situations," Minton said. "There's a lot of things we can mention, but one of those can be cost at times, and so with the local dual credit option, it's a free option that ETSU has generously said, 'We'll recognize that credit' so that's one huge thing. And obviously the most important thing is just earning and learning skills that important to be successful.
"There's a lot of research out there that tells us what a student needs to successful in the first yer of college, and for students that choose to go that path, we just want to be able to support them in any way we can," he said.