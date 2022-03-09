Representatives from East Tennessee State University and Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine signed an articulation agreement on Wednesday to guarantee certain ETSU medical students interviews with the college.
The agreement means students who apply at VCOM and meet certain criteria — such as a certain grade point average and a certain amount of service hours — are guaranteed an on-campus interview with three faculty and staff members and participation in designated interview day activities.
VCOM has more than 16,000 applications for 625 spots every year, making this program particularly exciting for ETSU students applying for medical schools.
"The fact you have that guaranteed interview is a huge step and really, really great," said Deeba Mohseni, ETSU student and president of the American Medical Student Association.
VCOM has campuses across the Southeast, including Auburn, Alabama; Blacksburg, Virginia; Monroe, Louisiana; and Spartanburg, South Carolina. The guaranteed interview program will begin for students applying to VCOM for the 2023 academic year.
"This partnership will help us create will help us to address the shortage of physicians in rural and underserved communities," said ETSU Provost Kimberly McCorkle. "We're proud of this opportunity — it meets our mission to serve the people of this region."
VCOM co-founder and Chairman John Rocovich said the school's goal is to train physicians who will remain and work in underserved communities throughout the rural South.
"This opportunity is an opportunity to expand care in underserved regions, and we're really excited for our students and the pathway that this will provide," Rocovich said.
To learn more about the Guaranteed Admissions Interview Program at VCOM, visit bit.ly/3tKSsoB.