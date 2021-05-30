East Tennessee State University has again earned the Military Friendly School designation for the 11th consecutive year and ranking among the nation’s top 10. ETSU was also designated Military Spouse Friendly for its commitment to leading practices, outcomes and effective programming for military spouses.
Institutions earning these designations are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. ETSU ranks No. 1 in Tennessee and in the top 10 overall in the large public institutions category and made the selective list of fewer than 200 schools to receive the Military Spouse Friendly designation.
According to MilitaryFriendly.com, the top 10 designation places ETSU among the “guidon bearers for military/veteran programs and initiatives. They set the standard for other designations and are programs that continue to improve every year.”
Guy Hurd, director for the Office of Veterans Affairs at ETSU, said, “We are dedicated to providing the best experience possible for veterans and military-affiliated students by helping them prepare for the next step in their careers. We want to listen to our students and connect them with the resources they need because their success is our top priority.”
ETSU has nearly 1,000 veteran and military-affiliated students, which includes military spouses. They receive priority registration for classes each semester, exclusive access to social and study space at ETSU’s Military-Affiliated Student Resource Center, membership in the ETSU chapter of the Student Veterans of America, as well as personalized support from the Office of Veterans Affairs. Scholarships and out-of-state tuition waivers are also available, in addition to work-study positions for students using GI Bill benefits.
The Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. The list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions.
To learn more about scholarships and other benefits available to military-affiliated students at ETSU, visit etsu.edu/veterans or contact va@etsu.edu or 423-439-6819.
