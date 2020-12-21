ETSU doctoral student receives NSCA minority scholarship

Ai Ishida, a doctoral candidate in the sport physiology and sport performance program in East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College, is the recipient of the National Strength and Conditioning Association’s Minority Scholarship for 2020.
The $2,000 scholarship is designed to encourage minorities to enter the field of strength and conditioning.
Ishida began the ETSU doctoral program in 2018 and also works with the ETSU women’s soccer team as a sport scientist where he assists coaches in developing plans for improving physical performance. He received his B.S. degree in sport sciences from Waseda University in Japan and his M.S. in exercise and wellness from Arizona State University.
He is also a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through NSCA. His career goals include working in professional soccer as a sport scientist.
“Congratulations to Ai for this well-deserved honor,” said Dr. Nicole Dabbs, NSCA Foundation Board President. “He is an outstanding student with an extremely bright future. We are proud to support Ai in his studies to be a future leader of the strength and conditioning industry.”
The National Strength and Conditioning Association Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of supporting the advancement of strength and conditioning practical applications. The NSCA Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to providing funding to NSCA members taking part in educational and research endeavors.
Since its establishment, the NSCA Foundation has awarded 174 grants and 499 scholarships totaling nearly $3 million.
Contributed to the Press