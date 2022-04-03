When now-retired Col. Dan Bishop received orders to leave Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and journey to Johnson City, he and his wife couldn’t locate the northeast Tennessee city on a map.
The Army veteran ran East Tennessee State University’s ROTC program from 2012-2014. He liked what he saw, on campus and off.
“We had a wonderful time here,” Bishop said. “The people are friendly, the mountains are beautiful and the university was, and still is, very supportive of the military community. We always thought we might come back here when I left active duty.”
Bishop got his wish.
Named the new director of ETSU’s Veterans Affairs earlier this year, Bishop has a corner office in Yoakley Hall that overlooks University Commons, a green space created in 2021.
He has many goals for the office he now leads.
There’s the day-to-day, basic “blocking and tackling” aspect of the job, Bishop said. That means ensuring that ETSU’s military-affiliated students receive the benefits they have earned to pursue their educational goals.
“Coordinator David Haselroth does a fantastic job of navigating the federal bureaucracy and making that magic happen,” he said.
“I think more importantly, we have a critical role in ensuring the physical and mental well-being of our military-affiliated community,” he said. “Each student faces challenges as they transition to college life, but veterans can face unique challenges as they transition out of military service and look to reintegrate with the civilian population.”
Bishop’s goals go beyond campus.
His office should play a critical role in fostering and maintaining relationships with an array of veterans-related organizations across the region, he said, as well as with the National Guard and Reserve units in the area.
“One specific area we look to improve is increasing the number of active duty service men and women who are predominantly taking online courses in pursuit of a degree,” he said. “It’s the perfect time to pursue this alongside the broader ETSU efforts to compete nationally, and increase opportunities for prospective students to pursue a degree online.”
Bishop and his office are proud that ETSU has been awarded the Military Friendly School designation each year for more than a decade. A prestigious honor, institutions that earn these designations are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from surveys.
“You are not just a number here. ETSU has all the traditional experiences you can enjoy on a larger campus, but with personalized care and attention,” he said. “It is also convenient to have one of the best Veterans Administration medical facilities alongside our own medical school for those veterans who are dealing with injuries suffered in the line of duty. The Johnson City region also happens to be one of the most patriotic places I’ve ever been, and there is a history of service that is celebrated.”
He added: “The support network here is second to none. From President (Brian) Noland all the way down the chain, there is a culture that looks to enable student success in and out of the classroom.”
For more information about Veterans Affairs at ETSU, visit etsu.edu/veterans.