The Department of Biomedical Sciences at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine has received more than $7 million in extramural funding this year to conduct research ranging from substance misuse to kidney disease.
Grant proposals were funded through the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the American Heart Association.
Recipients include:
• Dr. Justin Gass, associate professor, received a $336,375 grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the comorbidity of alcoholism and PTSD. Gass recently won another five-year NIH grant together with an investigator at his previous institution, expected to total approximately $1 million for ETSU. They will investigate the impact of adolescent alcohol abuse on cognitive behaviors in adulthood and the effects of trauma.
• Dr. Brooke Schmeichel, assistant professor, received a $746,857 grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse to study the progression from recreational use of methamphetamines to addictive behaviors. Schmeichel is focusing on the role of a particular peptide and testing drugs that are FDA-approved for sleep problems.
• Dr. Eric Beaumont, professor, and Dr. Diego Rodriguez-Gil, assistant professor, received a $129,870 NIH SPARC (Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions) grant to further the study of vagus nerve stimulation, which is used as a therapy for multiple cardiovascular disorders, including hypertension, coronary artery disease and heart failure.
• Dr. Chad Frasier, assistant professor, received a $394,102 grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke to study how heart tissue is altered due to compromised energy production by cells.
• Dr. Matt Keasey, assistant professor, received a $148,000 grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke to study calcitriol, the active component of vitamin D, as a treatment for primary familial brain calcification, a neurodegenerative condition with calcium deposits forming in the brain.
• Dr. Theo Hagg, chair and professor of the Department of Medical Sciences, received a $2.14 million grant from the NIH National Institute on Aging to continue his research on the molecules that normally stimulate the formation of new brain cells after a stroke.
• Dr. Alok Agrawal, professor, received a $1.85 million award from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, to further develop his research on a protein that could be used to develop a treatment for unstoppable severe septicemia from pneumococcal infection.
• Dr. Aaron Polichnowski, assistant professor, received a $444,000 grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to investigate the role of hypertension and increased blood pressure transmission in the kidney.
• Dr. Valentin Yakubenko, associate professor, received a $154,000 award from the American Heart Association to determine the mechanism of macrophage retention at the site of chronic inflammation.
