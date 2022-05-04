East Tennessee State University cut the ribbon on the newly renovated first floor of Charles Ed Allen Hall on the Veterans Affairs campus Wednesday morning, ushering in a new era for the university's rehabilitative health sciences college.

"It's an opportunity to grow our college's academic portfolio by bringing more health-related programs to the region," said Dr. Don Samples, dean of the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Sciences. "Occupational therapy has been a program that we've been looking at and wanting to have for several years so we're very excited to add that program to our academic portfolio to give the students and (people) in the region an opportunity to go into a wonderful profession."

ETSU spent $4 million renovating the 14,000-square-foot space to house its new occupational therapy doctorate program, and an orthotics and prosthetics masters program currently being developed. The doctorate of occupational therapy program, which is a three-year program, is one of only three accredited programs in the state. The inaugural cohort of students is expected to begin later this month.

The building has been home to ETSU's physical therapy program since 1996.

"It's a transformative step for the college, it's a transformative step for the university, and in particular for those students who are going to be part of this occupational therapy program and other rehabilitative programs to have a facility like this, which is state-of-the-art, that they can train and practice in," said ETSU Provost Dr. Kimberly McCorkle. "It's a proud day for the university."

Charles E. Allen Jr., a recently appointed member of the ETSU Board of Trustees whose father the building is named after, said Wednesday was an exciting one for him.

"How often do you get to attend the opening of a building named after your dad and you get to talk about him, and also serve as a member of the board of trustees?" Allen asked. "It's just a great day for me and my family."