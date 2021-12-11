East Tennessee State University conferred more than 1,300 degrees during two Commencement Exercises on Saturday in the Ballad Health Athletic Center.
Gayle Conelly Manchin, co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, delivered the keynote address at 10 a.m., and ETSU faculty member Dr. Sean Fox, who won the Distinguished Faculty Award for Teaching, addressed graduates during the 2 p.m. ceremony.
The Class of 2021 included 1,054 undergraduate students and more than 230 master’s candidates. ETSU also conferred 96 doctoral degrees. Of the undergraduate students, 108 graduated summa cum laude, 142 earned magna cum laude distinction and 132 graduated cum laude. Eighteen students graduated with a 4.0 grade point average.
A recording of both ceremonies is available at etsu.edu/classof2021.