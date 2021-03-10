In an effort to help foster success among its students of color, East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is launching a new mentoring program pairing incoming freshmen with sophomores, juniors and seniors of color who will help guide them through their first year of college.

The program, named Students Teaching and Representing Inclusive Values and Excellence, or STRIVE, was developed by Jessie Wang, Clemmer College’s director for student success. Wang said she drew on her own experiences as an undergraduate to create the program, noting that she often learned more from other students than she did from faculty or staff.

“I was more prone to listen to the student voice, and I think that, really, students want to hear from other students, and so this is a great way for us to be able to do that,” Wang said.

Wang said programs that empower students of color are especially important at schools with a predominantly white student body such as ETSU, where white students make up approximately 80% of the student body.

“I think it’s very important because we are a predominately white institution,” Wang said. “Many of our students come from areas that are surrounding Johnson City, if not from within Johnson City, and these are predominately white areas, which means that these students haven’t always had the opportunity to be around people of color as much as students who come from more urban areas may have.

“And so that means that these students have kind of missed out on those interactions that help develop cultural competency from a younger age,” Wang continued. “So, really making sure that we’re targeting efforts toward teaching this crowd of students is something that’s really important.”

It’s not a typical mentorship program.

After a mentee’s freshman year, they become the mentor and will take what they learned in the program and teach faculty, staff and other students on topics related to diversity and inclusion.

“We reverse the role of learner and teacher,” Wang said. “We actually empower our students to teach our faculty, our staff, their peers on conversations on equity, inclusion and diversity. And so this really, one, empowers them and helps them celebrate their identity, but also helps move our community forward together in terms of our cultural competency and really listening to voices that we might not have heard from before.”

The program will officially launch in the fall semester, and is open to all students of color who will be freshmen in degree programs in the Clemmer College. For more information about participating in STRIVE, contact Wang at wangjk@etsu.edu.

“That freshman year, that transition period can be really difficult, and we see that really those first two weeks that they’re on campus is really the most critical,” Wang said, “and so if we have a program like this that pulls them into a larger community and gives them, and fosters and cultivates that sense belonging early on — we’ve seen how successful that can be.

“We know that if we can retain students from their freshmen to sophomore year, they’re better poised to graduate, and so that’s the ultimate goal,” she continued. “We want to get students across that graduation stage and set them up for success.”