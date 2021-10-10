The East Tennessee State University Department of Music will present its 2021 Choral Collage on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Hall of the Martin Center for the Arts.
The annual Choral Collage concert is the season opener for the ETSU Choirs, including the ETSU Chorale, Greyscale, BucsWorth and the East Tennessee Belles. The ensembles will perform a variety of music, from Renaissance to contemporary pop.
“It is truly a collage of musical styles and genres that offers a little something for every type of music lover,” said Dr. Alan Stevens, co-director of choral activities in the ETSU Department of Music. “This is also our first opportunity to perform for a full audience in the new Martin Center after our limited audiences last spring.”
“We are excited to present our annual Choral Collage concert,” added Dr. Matthew Potterton, department chair and director of choral and vocal activities. “The Martin Center has incredible acoustics, and we can’t wait to share our music live!”
Tickets are $12 for general admission and $6 for students. To purchase tickets, visit www.etsu.edu/martin-center or call 423-439-ARTS (2787). The Martin Center for the Arts is located at 1320 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City.
For more information on the concert, contact the Department of Music at 423-439-4276 or music@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.
Contributed to the PressFOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP