Leaders from East Tennessee State University announced Wednesday that the stage area in the D.P. Culp Student Center Cave will be named the Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union Stage.
The naming recognizes a recent $75,000 pledge from Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union.
“We are honored to be part of the exciting renovation that has taken place within the D.P. Culp Student Center and to support the experience of students at East Tennessee State University,” said Charlotte Havely, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union’s vice president for marketing. “The Cave within the Culp Student Center is a popular place where students gather for events, and we are excited about the events that will take place on this stage.”
The Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union Stage is located in the Cave area within the D.P. Culp Student Center, which recently underwent a $45 million renovation project that was funded by students. The stage is used for programming and other special events throughout the year. In addition, a new 32-foot video wall is located on the stage where ETSU’s esports games are broadcast.
“Our friends with the Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union recognize that an important part of our students’ experience at ETSU is having a place they can call home, connect with others and have fun, and create lifelong memories,” ETSU President Brian Noland said. “On behalf of our students, faculty, and staff, and our alumni who have many wonderful remembrances of spending time with students here in the Cave, we express our deepest appreciation, and we look forward to the diverse programming that will be offered to our students and the community.”