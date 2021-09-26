The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS) and East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum will sponsor a scenic train excursion and riverboat cruise to Knoxville on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Tickets must be purchased no later than Oct. 15. The cost is $95 for adults, $85 for children ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and under. Fees include bus transportation to and from Knoxville, a 90-minute train ride and a luncheon cruise on the Tennessee paddlewheel riverboat, The Star of Knoxville.
Passengers should arrive at the ETSU campus, parking lot 22A located on Go Bucs Trail, no later than 7:30 a.m. to travel by motor coach to Knoxville. The Three Rivers Rambler train will depart at 10:30 a.m. and follow a scenic route along the Tennessee River to its origin. Upon returning to the boat landing at noon, passengers will be delivered to the Tennessee Riverboat Company for a luncheon cruise. Upon returning from the cruise, buses will begin loading at 2:30 p.m. for departure at 3 p.m., returning to Johnson City at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Ticket order forms and liability waivers are available at the Carter Railroad Museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or online by visiting the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders website, memrr.org, and choosing “Excursions.” A signed liability waiver form must accompany the ticket request.
Payment may be made by check or money order, payable to G.L. Carter Chapter, NRHS, and mailed to G.L. Carter Chapter, NRHS; Attention: Carolyn Gregg, 460 Plainview Heights Circle, Greeneville, TN 37745.
For more information, contact Gregg at 423-639-3966 or [email protected].
