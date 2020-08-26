East Tennessee State University’s United Campus Workers union raised concerns this week from faculty and staff as the university continues its first week of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dennis Prater, an adjunct professor in the Department of Literature and Language and union organizer, said there were still some unanswered questions Tuesday, the second day of fall classes.
“Transparency remains a concern,” he said, adding that there’s been uncertainty about how many cases would shut down the campus and how cases will be tracked and publicized.
Prater said he and others in the UCW have also had some labor concerns, mainly regarding hazard pay.
“Campus workers who have to be on campus, such as custodial staff, should be getting hazard pay, particularly those campus workers who have the most exposure from being on the front lines doing what they can to keep student spaces clean and safe,” he said.
“ETSU administration’s reopening slogan is ‘People Come First.’ Administrators knew that opening campus was a risk for workers and the community. Transparency for the community and hazard pay for front-line campus workers are the least they can do to put people first.”
In a Friday press release, university leadership outlined its safety protocol for the fall semester, which included teaching more than 80% of classes online and reducing density throughout campus, including residence halls that will house about 1,800 students compared to an average of 3,000. The university reiterated its plans to offer COVID-19 testing at its University Health Center and continue aggressive sanitation practices throughout its facilities.
“Protecting the health of everyone and maintaining a safe campus environment have been our highest priorities throughout this pandemic, and the decisions we have made are all aligned with that goal,” {span class=”st”}ETSU President Brian Noland{/span} said Friday.
The union is surveying ETSU workers to see what other concerns they may have, according to ETSU Executive Aide and UCW Caucus Chair Lisa Moss. Moss said the survey is a way to gauge how satisfied they are with safety plans and workplace protections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luke Gramith, a former history adjunct professor, originally planned to teach two classes this term, but he said the department had to reassign those courses to full-time professors.
Gramith said some adjuncts “have lost their already meager incomes and full-time faculty have had to take up extra courses.”
Though Noland said changes that have come as a result of a pandemic “will not make a difference” in the academic quality students receive, Gramith said this affects instructional time.
“This means less instructional time for each student at a time when many professors are already going through difficult processes of learning how to teach online. This is not good for students,” said Gramith, who reached out to the Press through the UCW. “Making cuts at the top first, by contrast, would have protected the most economically precarious group of ETSU instructors while maintaining the high-quality instruction that ETSU students deserve.”
Gramith said he believes another remote semester similar to the previous spring and summer semesters would’ve been the safest option.
“In terms of safety concerns, I think an all-online semester would have been the smartest decision, but I am thankful that some departments, including my fiancée’s department, have made all-online instruction an option for faculty.”
In a Wednesday statement to the Press, Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Ross addressed concerns about in-person classes, transparency and staffing. Though he didn’t specifically address hazard pay, he said the university has taken the necessary steps during the pandemic.
“Some courses have competencies that must be learned in an on-ground setting, and for those courses and labs, we are implementing new distancing and mask protocols, space reconfigurations, and additional cleaning and disinfecting standards,” he said. “Our COVID-19 Medical Response Team is closely monitoring available data and continues to make recommendations to the university regarding appropriate actions. During the past several weeks, the team has been developing an online dashboard that will be launched in the upcoming days to provide the number of reported cases on the ETSU campus.
“Staff reassignment, training and additional compensation for specialized work have been implemented to address the critical work taking place to serve our students in campus housing,” he later added. “It is our hope that the conservative plan that has been developed will continue to ensure safety for all of our students and staff and the continuation of the delivery of quality education and training.”