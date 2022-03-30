East Tennessee State University's Board of Trustees Finance and Administration Committee recommended no increase to tuition and fees for students for the 2022-23 academic year in a special called meeting Wednesday.
The recommendation will be voted on by the full Board of Trustees in April, and is contingent on the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, though they are expected to approve a 0% increase for tuition and fees. THEC proposed a 0-3% tuition and fee increase limit at their November meeting.
If approved by ETSU's Board of Trustees, it will be the second time in three years the university has not increased tuition and fees, which were raised by 1.93% in 2021-22. Compared to other universities in the state, ETSU's tuition and mandatory fees are lower than that of five universities, including UT-Knoxville, the University of Memphis and Tennessee Tech, but the cost of attendance is slightly above the average of other universities when UT-Knoxville is not included.
"It's our understanding that THEC will propose a zero tuition and mandatory fee increase for undergraduate students in the coming year," ETSU's Chief Financial Officer B.J. King told the committee. "ETSU has built the budget based on a 0% tuition increase for all classes of undergraduate and graduate students on the main campus."
The recommendation was approved unanimously.
"It's quite amazing two of the last three years (there's been no tuition and fee increase)," said Committee Chairman Steve DeCarlo. "I hope they market that hard."
In addition to recommending no increase in tuition and fees, the committee also approved the salary pool for the 2022-23 fiscal year, as well as the university's proposed budgets. Any staff salary adjustments approved by the Board of Trustees will be implemented in November 2022.