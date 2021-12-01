FILE - A sign is displayed at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco on Feb. 8, 2021. The fate of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers may come down to a lottery that determines which federal circuit court will consider the matter. Conservative groups have filed challenges to the rule in right-leaning courts, while unions that argue the rule doesn’t go far enough have done so in left-leaning courts. The multiple cases are expected to be consolidated, and it will be up to a random drawing – expected on Tuesday -- to determine where that will be.