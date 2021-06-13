Dr. Dana Harrison, assistant professor of marketing, director of MBA programs and Stanley P. Williams Faculty Fellow at East Tennessee State University, has co-authored “The Essentials of Marketing Analytics,” a textbook that will be utilized by students throughout the industry to gain insights into the most frequently applied marketing analytics techniques in today’s changing business landscapes.
Having written the text with fellow scholars Dr. Joe F. Hair of the University of South Alabama and Dr. Haya Ajjan of Elon University, Harrison said it aims to help marketing students grasp the complex and ever-evolving field of “Big Data” and data analytics.
“I was fortunate to co-author the textbook with two outstanding scholars,” said Harrison. “New business models, as well as advanced analytics techniques, are driving the need for an analytics and data-centric culture. Businesses are being transformed. As a result, marketing analytics is increasingly being adopted across industries and becoming infused in everyday tasks.”
While Harrison said interest in the study of analytics is on the rise, she also noted there are few comprehensive textbooks to support its instruction.
“The Essentials of Marketing Analytics” was developed from years of teaching experience and interviews with employers regarding important skills necessary for students,” added Harrison. “Each chapter emphasizes analytical applications within the context of business decision making.”
With interviews from marketing analytics experts, coverage of leading-edge analytics methodologies, case studies, current examples, and online learning content, the 12-chapter book is a first of its kind, allowing students to actively engage with content, ranging from data visualization techniques to cognitive analytics and social network analysis.
“Our book is the first comprehensive textbook available to introduce marketing students to a new and essential competency in a rapidly growing field that, with many emerging jobs for college graduates, is a required skill to enter the workforce,” concluded Harrison.
In addition to “The Essentials of Marketing Analytics,” Harrison has also coauthored “Essentials of Marketing Research, 5th edition.” She currently serves as an associate editor for the Journal of Marketing Theory and Practice, as well as on the editorial review board for the Journal of Business Research and Journal of Marketing Education.
ETSU’s College of Business and Technology offers marketing analytics as a concentration within its undergraduate marketing degree program. A business analytics concentration is available to MBA students.
For more information about the textbook or the Department of Management and Marketing’s undergraduate and graduate programs, contact harrisondl@etsu.edu.
