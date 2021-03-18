East Tennessee State University on Thursday announced the re-launch of the Committee for 125, an initiative first launched in 2012 that outlined strategic goals the university aimed to achieve by its 125th anniversary in 2036.
“It’s a group that kind of traces its activity to work that we did about nine years ago where we really brought the community and region together to frame a big vision for the university,” ETSU President Brian Noland said. “ETSU had just celebrated its centennial, and it was appropriate that we, as an institution, looked forward and set a big vision for the university at that next milestone, which would be our 125th birthday.”
Noland said that when they reflected on the work the committee outlined, such as the completion of the Martin Center for the Arts and the D.P. Culp Center, at the end of the 2010s, they realized most of it had been accomplished.
“It really began to evidence itself to me that it’d be natural and appropriate for us to start chapter two of this work here as we turn the page on a new decade,” Noland said, noting that the creation of the board of trustees was also a major driver in the re-launch. When the initial Committee for 125 was created, ETSU was still under the governance of the Tennessee Board of Regents.
The Committee for 125 Chapter II was initially slated to launch last year before the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on it.
“We’ve now moved through a full year, and I think it’s all the more appropriate for us to look forward and set a vision for the institution,” Noland said, “Where we want to be by the end of this decade and what are our big dreams post-COVID?”
There are 13 people on the committee, including community leaders, policy experts and ETSU trustees. Among those on the board are ETSU Board of Trustees Chair Scott Niswonger, Trustee and former Tenn. Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, former Committee for 125 Chair Louis Gump, the Rev. Lester Lattany and Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine.
There will also be six task forces or sub-committees focused on six areas: academics, equity and inclusion, ETSU Health, student success and experience, research and scholarship and fiscal sustainability. Those members have also been appointed and will begin meeting in April to draft their visioning statements.
They will work throughout the spring and summer, and will hold forums and meet with students, faculty, staff and community groups to “ask ‘what if’ questions about ETSU.” They aim to have a draft plan ready this fall, and will hold town hall events to gather campus and community input on it. Noland will also present the draft during his State of the University address in October.
“As we’re coming out of COVID, one of the things I’m really excited about here is the chance for us to dream again, to dream ‘what are our big goals for the university? What if we were to start a new program in ‘X’? What is the next big capital project for the campus?” Noland said. “That opportunity to dream, that opportunity to look downfield because we’ve all had our heads down because of COVID.
“It’s just the right time.”