East Tennessee State University has moved the offices for its alumni and advancement services to the redeveloped Model Mill on West Walnut Street.
Those offices now occupy a total of 10,000 square feet on the first and second floors on the west end of the historic building. The move was made in February.
Alumni services can be found on the first floor, where five university employees now have office space. The first floor suite also has a large event area that can accommodate 80 people.
The second floor advancement services suite, which includes the ETSU Foundation, has space for 17 employees. A large conference room is located on the second floor with a view of Founders Park.
Pamela S. Ritter, ETSU’s vice president for university advancement, said the ETSU Foundation Board sees the Model Mill and its proximity to local business as an ideal location for the ETSU advancement and alumni association teams. To that end, the university worked closely with Grant Summers, president of Summers-Taylor Inc., and Weems Architects to design the advancement/alumni office’s new home-away-from-campus.
“ETSU Advancement and the National Alumni Association are thrilled to be in this beautiful and historic facility and we’re excited to take part in rejuvenating this part of Johnson City,” Ritter said. “Conveniently located between campus and downtown — with plenty of parking for guests we expect to help strengthen ties with the local business communities and enhance opportunities for engagement.”
She also noted ETSU already partners closely with the Chambers of Commerce in the area, but sharing the Model Mill building with the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce “will provide new levels of cooperation and mutual benefit. We also plan to host tailgates and other events at the Mill, allowing the wider community to enjoy the space while adding ETSU flavor.”