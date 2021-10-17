The 54th annual ETSU Alumni Golf Classic will be held at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport on Friday, Oct. 22.
The two-person select shot tournament, held by the East Tennessee State University National Alumni Association, is open to the community, as well as alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university.
The day will begin with check-in and practice time at 11 a.m. Mini-massages and warm-up stretches will be offered courtesy of Jones Chiropractic. A luncheon, which is included in the registration fee, will be served at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Golfers will compete in 10 divisions: Gold flight (handicaps of 10 and lower), Blue flight (handicaps from 11 to 20), White flight (handicaps 21 and above), Women, ETSU Faculty and Staff (both players must be current/retired faculty or staff), Senior (both players must be age 55+), Co-ed (male/female), Greek (players must be alumni of a Greek organization or currently have membership), and Student Division (both players must be currently enrolled at ETSU).
Players will also compete in four challenging skills contests. In addition, this year’s event will feature several hole-in-one prizes, which will include a chance to win a top-of-the-line luxury vehicle provided by Chaparral Buick GMC of Johnson City. An array of door prizes will be awarded, as well.
Registration is $110 for alumni and friends, $100 for seniors and military personnel with a valid ID, and $60 for students. Registrations and payments made online before Oct. 15 will receive a $10 discount.
For registration or more information, contact the ETSU Alumni Office at 423-439-4218, or register online at etsualumni.org.
