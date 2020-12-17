Like many students continuing their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic, media student Skylar Porter is taking her spring courses at East Tennessee State University online.
The 20-year-old sophomore said she was recently surprised by an online class fee of $120 a course. Those fees will apply to four of her five courses, totaling $480 for the semester, which begins in January.
Porter claimed she and other students she’s spoken with ahead of the semester have similar concerns about those fees.
“ETSU is charging almost $500 on top of regular tuition fees when we’re not even allowed (full) access to campus,” she continued. “It’s just outrageous.”
ETSU spokesman Joe Smith said the concerns were likely a misunderstanding.
While some courses were moved online due to the pandemic, Smith said the fee only applies to courses that were already designated as online courses. Overall, the campus will look much like it did in the fall, with some classes online and some on-campus.
Fees for Porter’s courses have been in place since 2005, Smith said.
“Courses that are approved online web courses are charged an online fee. These are courses that go through a rigorous review process prior to being designated as an online course,” Smith said in an emailed statement. “However, many courses were planned to be taught in-person but were moved to remote delivery because of the pandemic. Those courses are not assessed an online fee. In other words, just because a course is taught online does not mean that an online fee is assessed.”
For regular online classes, the fee pays for hardware and software and technology support staff.
Smith pointed out that in April, the East Tennessee Board of Trustees voted to keep tuition flat for the 2020-21 academic year in response to the financial distress many students have faced during the public health crisis.
ETSU officials canceled original proposals to increase tuition and student fees, which would have increased undergraduate fees by $63 to $3,849 and graduate student fees by $72 to $4,392 per semester.
Still, Porter said she was surprised by the online fees during a period in which many students are opting for online courses. She said she spoke to ETSU officials about her concerns, believing this would be taken into consideration and possibly nullified.
“The university should be doing what they can to help, not harm students through these unprecedented times,” she said.
Smith said these fees and alternative options to them have been made clear to students.
“We’ve had conversations with students as these questions have come up,” he pointed out. “Our advisers work with students when they make changes to their schedules and how it may affect their bill, transcripts.”