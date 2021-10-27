East Tennessee State University sent a memo to faculty and staff Tuesday saying the university is "actively working to evaluate the impact" of President Joe Biden's executive order requiring federal contractors comply with Safer Federal Workforce Taskforce safety standards, which include requiring covered contractors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
In September, Biden signed executive order 14042 to ensure that entities with federal contracts provide adequate COVID-19 safeguards for workers performing on or in connection with a federal contract or contract-like instrument.
According to the memo, ETSU receives nearly $40 million in annual funding from the federal government, which would require the university to comply with the federal guidance in order to maintain that funding. "Hundreds" of workers could be required to be vaccinated, if they haven't already, as a result.
Primarily, the memo said, the federal funding supports operations of the Quillen College of Medicine and the university's relationship with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Taskforce, issued on Sept. 24, says federal contractors and subcontractors with a covered contract will be required to follow the following workplace safety protocols:
• COVID-19 vaccination of covered contractor employees, except in limited circumstances where an employee is legally entitled to an accommodation;
• Compliance by individuals, including covered contractor employees and visitors, with the Guidance related to masking and physical distancing while in covered contractor workplaces; and
• Designation by covered contractors of a person or persons to coordinate COVID-19 workplace safety efforts at covered contractor workplaces.
Those who fall under those guidelines must be fully vaccinated no later than Dec. 8. After that, all covered contractors must fully vaccinated by the first day of the period of performance on a newly awarded contract, and by the first day of the period of performance on an exercised option or extended or renewed contract when the clause has been incorporated in the covered contract.
"We are actively working with legal staff to determine the appropriate path forward for ETSU," the memo read. The university also encouraged those who not yet been vaccinated to "again consider getting the vaccine."
The memo also noted that the Tennessee General Assembly's special session to consider legislation on COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and policies, which began on Wednesday, could "offer guidance or direction that impacts our path forward." The special session is expected to last into next week.
"We anticipate that the University will be subject to this federally defined mandate, and it is imperative that we do everything we can to maintain federal support for critical programs in our community," the memo said. "These programs provide a wide variety of healthcare and social services including supporting the health and welfare of the many veterans served by the VA."
"We will keep the campus community informed as additional details and guidance emerge from our due diligence."