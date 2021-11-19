Despite seeing its overall enrollment decline by 3% from last fall, East Tennessee State University saw a 13% jump in new student enrollment in the last year — second in the state behind the newly established University of Tennessee-Southern.
ETSU is one of four public four-year colleges in the state that saw an increase in new student enrollment, including the University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Of the 1,856 new students at ETSU this fall, 1,400 are Tennessee residents, though there was an overall increase in the number of out-of-state students from non-border counties.
"This is the big difference maker for our institution," ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said of out-of-state enrollment, which grew by 300 students.
Brown Hall renovations number one on THEC list
Renovations for the north side of Brown Hall, projected to cost $47.7 million, were given top priority status for state funding from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. Of the $47.7 million, ETSU would need to match 4% of that total, about $1.9 million.
The entirety of the project is expected to cost north $90 million. A proposal for an integrated health sciences building, $40.8 million, was given third priority for funding, with the goal of bringing clinical operations from dental hygiene, family practice and others together to have clinics and classrooms in the same building. THEC also recommenced $5.5 million in new resources for the university, along with a 4% increase in financial support for the Quillen College of Medicine and ETSU Family Practice totaling about $1.9 million.
Those projects, while approved by THEC, still must be approved by Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee.
University looking to close funding gap for College of Pharmacy
The ETSU College of Pharmacy is facing a funding shortfall, which the university hopes to close using state funding — something the College of Pharmacy, which is funded mostly by student tuition, has never received since it was founded in 2005.
"We've been working with our legislative delegation, working with the board and working with the community to describe the important work that (Bill) Gatton (College of Pharmacy) does in this region, but from the time that we began this work a few years ago to now some things have changed in Nashville," Noland said.
Noland said funding for the University of Memphis' acquisition of Lambeth College and the University of Tennessee system's acquisition of Martin Methodist College by the state has set a precedent of the state funding public institutions to acquire private entities, and that he "hopes the table's been set."