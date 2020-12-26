Esports’ inaugural year yields many successes

Exactly one year ago, ETSU announced plans to enter the world of esports competition.
In the 12 months that followed, the university hosted open tryout sessions for its new Overwatch and League of Legends teams. Renovations for a new esports arena and a 32-foot video display wall were completed, a head coach was hired and team jerseys were unveiled.
And one team earned a spot in the playoff competitions during its first season.
“There are many moments from the past year that stand out ... moments that made all of this feel very real,” said head coach Jeff Shell. “Of course, I will always remember our first tryout session this past January. We had a group of students in one room, all doing something they love, and it was so rewarding to see it all come together going from a concept to reality.
“Of course, there was the day we learned our Overwatch team had made the National Association of Collegiate Esports playoffs. Keep in mind, this was a group of students that barely knew each other and spent part of their practice and training in remote settings, yet they were able to quickly come together and solidify themselves as one of the top teams in the nation.
“Our students have formed an incredible bond.”
Twenty-two students were selected for the Overwatch and League of Legend teams. Overwatch played its inaugural season this past fall, finishing 8-1 in their group and earning a spot in the NACE playoffs where they made it to the final 16.
Shell says the Overwatch team members gave up part of their Thanksgiving holiday to play in the “12 Days of Wishmas” charity tournament to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.
League of Legends spent the fall in pre-tournament gaming and will begin its official season in Jan. 2021.
Shell, who began as interim head coach but assumed the permanent job earlier this fall, said tryouts for the fall teams will begin in 2021. He also noted that a third esports team will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
