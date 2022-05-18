Erwin Utilities has officially named its new economic development director.
Austin Finch, who moved to Unicoi County when he was in elementary school, will work alongside the Joint Economic Development Board and local leaders to bring jobs and an enhanced tax base to Unicoi County.
“I’m impressed with Austin’s background in helping companies solve their supply chain challenges and for his love for Northeast Tennessee,” said Lee Brown, chairman of the JEDB of Unicoi County. “He shares our vision of Unicoi County being the perfect place to locate a business, creating jobs, and growing our county’s tax base.”
Finch, a graduate of the University of Louisville in Kentucky, has spent the last eight years in various positions with C.H. Robinson, one of the largest logistics companies in the world, and Finch has over a decade in experience with helping businesses solve their problems.
“I’ve worked with some of America’s top companies to resolve their business challenges,” said Finch. “It has given me a good perspective on their needs and why Unicoi County is a wonderful place to call home. Our focus will be to share our story and accommodate the needs. I’m ready to go to work and happy to be part of this wonderful community.”