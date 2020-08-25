ERWIN — An new law on the books in Erwin stands to put the brakes on speeding and other moving violations on Interstate 26.
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday voted unanimously to authorize the town’s police department to enforce Tennessee’s codified rules of road along the interstate.
Police Chief Regan Tilson told the board the ordinance is something towns with populations of less than 10,000 people can do to enhance police patrol on their interstates.
“It gives us the flexibility to be out there and to be out there actually issuing citations for speeding,” Tilson said.
The other two primary benefits, Tilson said, will be the ability for the police department to provide traffic control for public works and to assist with the cleanup of interstate crash sites.
The ordinance was passed on first reading Monday and will come up for second and final reading at the board’s first meeting in September.
In other business, the board voted to proceed with the extension of the Erwin Linear Trail southward through Fishery Park to just beyond Governor’s Bend Retirement and Assisted Living facility.
Town Recorder Travis Bishop told the board the town has already invested about $48,000 in the approximate $428,000 project that must be completed by January 2022 in order to use the grant funding already awarded for the extension.
Rather than lose the nearly $50,000 already invested in the trail, Bishop recommended the board “go through with what’s already been approved.”
Mayor Doris Hensley said the available grant funding provided “a golden opportunity” to complete the heavily used trail on which the town has already come so far. “2022 will be here before you know it,” she said.
Vice-Mayor Mark Lafever said he was leery of cost overruns that could put the town’s remaining portion of the cost at more than $75,000, but made the motion to proceed with the project.
Alderman Michael Baker seconded the motion and the board voted unanimously to move on to the bidding process.