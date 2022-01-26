It may soon be easier for pedestrians to get around the town of Erwin.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation awarded the town a $857,796 Multimodal Access grant to install a new stretch of sidewalk beginning in front of Food Lion and ending in front of the Bank of Tennessee.
“This stretch of sidewalk will be approximately 0.75 miles long and will help create a safe pedestrian pathway through a very busy commercial corridor and bring further cohesion to our bustling downtown,” read Erwin Mayor Glenn White.
Interim City Recorder Doris Hensley spoke about the grant briefly during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Hensley said the grant had been a long time coming.
“This is something that, like everything else, has been in the works for a long time,” said Hensley. “We see things that need to be done and it takes a while to get them started.”
The grant is funded 95% by the state while the recipient provides a 5% match. Erwin’s match comes to $42,889.
“Since we have done our downtown, I think everybody is very appreciative of the work that has gone on down there and we’ve got it completed, so now we’re ready to move forward with it and I think this is a good start,” said Hensley.
The grant will be administered by TDOT.