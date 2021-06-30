Erwin has been awarded a grant to take on a $1.2 million project to expand its wastewater treatment infrastructure.
The $639,789 grant was awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and is funded through the Assistance to Coal Communities program, which assists communities impacted by the declining use of coal through the funding of programs that support economic diversification and workforce development.
The grant will be matched with $639,789 in local dollars, making the total amount of the project more than $1.2 million.
“What they do is if a company is going to expand or locate in the region and invest money, create jobs, then we submit an application on behalf of the community to EDA in order to upgrade infrastructure to serve that business,” said Bill Forrester, the First Tennessee Development District director of community planning, housing and development.
The improved wastewater treatment infrastructure will assist PlastiExports in Erwin with a planned expansion.
That expansion is expected to help create 75 jobs, retain 40 jobs and generate $7 million in private investment within Erwin.
“PlastiExports was creating 75 jobs with their investment of $7 million, that’s how we were able to get the grant funded for Erwin Utilities Authority to upgrade and expand their wastewater treatment plant,” Forrester said.
The grant was written by First Tennessee Development District, which serves eight counties and 20 municipalities in Northeast Tennessee by seeking out EDA funding for community projects to strengthen the local economy and assist in the creation of jobs.
The declining use of coal hit Erwin hard in 2015 when CSX closed its 175-acre rail yard with a loss of 300 jobs.
CSX noted in a statement at the time that the longtime Erwin rail terminal “primarily served coal trains,” and said lower traffic levels “no longer support the activities performed there.”