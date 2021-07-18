An Erwin native is spilling the tea on her new tea making business.
Stephanie Woodby started her business, Apothic Tea, in March 2021. She sells homemade tea blends, herbal tea bath soaks, handmade wax melts and soap.
Woodby said she first started making tea for herself as a way to manage her own health.
“I started drinking herbal teas and seeing all the great medical benefits that they have,” said Woodby.
Once she started sharing those tea blends with her friends, though, they encouraged her to start selling them.
“I really just wanted to make the teas and then share them with some people, and then it’s just really starting to pick up and I love that,” said Woodby.
Alongside herbal teas, Apothic Tea also sells black and green tea blends. Woodby said she is also in the process of helping her son create bath bombs to sell as well.
“We’re definitely trying to get out there a little bit more,” said Woodby.
Apothic Tea does not have a brick and mortar location, and does most of its business online. Woodby often sells her products as a vendor at local events, though, and she also brings her products to the Unicoi County Public Library.
“I’ll come by (UCPL) a lot and bring what I have, and their patrons and people who work there will definitely support,” said Woodby.
For more information on Apothic Tea or to see what products are available for purchase, visit apothictea.com.