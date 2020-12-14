Glenn White resigns post as Unicoi County 2nd District commissioner
ERWIN — Newly seated Erwin Mayor Glenn White has resigned from his seat on the Unicoi County Commission.
White, who was sworn into office as Erwin mayor in late November, announced his resignation from the 2nd District commission seat at Monday’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In a brief statement read early in Monday’s meeting, White cited duties of his new office that he said demand more of his personal attention than the duties he was required to meet as one of nine county commissioners.
White said he gave his letter of resignation to County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely last week and expected the commission to act swiftly to appoint someone to serve out the unexpired two years of his commission term.
In one of the first orders of business of his first meeting as mayor, White presided over the board’s election of Alderman Mark Lafever to another term as Erwin’s vice mayor.
While the board members voted unanimously to elect Lafever to the vice mayor’s post, newly elected Alderman James “Mickey” Hatcher also received a nomination. Newly elected Alderwoman Paula Edwards nominated Hatcher for the post but the nomination died for lack of a second.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to expend $6,000 from its unallocated reserve funds to obtain a new municipal bond rating.
Town administrator Travis Bishop said the town’s prior bond rating had been obtained in conjunction with Erwin Utilities prior to the utilty’s July 1, 2019, transition to an independent authority.
Previously, Bishop said, Erwin Utilities had been an entity of the town through which the town obtained a bond rating that was used to secure low interest rates on debts totaling approximately $3.9 million.
Bishop said at this point the town’s creditors have not increased the low interest charged on those debts but strongly recommended the board secure a new bond rating to maintain those favorable interest rates.
Lafever made the motion to approve the expenditure for the bond rating with provisions requested by Hatcher to ascertain the exact time the prior bond rating expired as well as the anticipated duration of new bond rating.