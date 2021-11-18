An Erwin man was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison after the Department of Justice said 2,364 images of child pornography were found on his cellphone.
According to a press release from the department, Justin Claude Richardson, 29, of Erwin, was sentenced to 160 months in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to receipt of child pornography.
Richardson was arrested in Unicoi County on May 13, 2019, upon suspicion of involvement in a kidnapping. After his arrest, Richardson’s cell phone was seized and more than 2,364 images of child pornography were discovered. Richardson’s browsing history also showed hundreds of searches for child pornography.
As part of his plea agreement, Richardson was also ordered by the court to pay restitution to victims who were identified through a database operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Richardson’s criminal indictment resulted from an investigation by The FBI and Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon his release from prison, Richardson will be required to register himself on the state sex offender registery and will be supervised for 20 years.
The case was part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was started in 2006 by the Department of Justice to “combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”
For more information on Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.
