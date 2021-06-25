The man accused of killing a woman after he crashed into several vehicles while being pursued by Unicoi County deputies was charged earlier this week in the death.
Danny Joe Whitson, 24, 2807 Temple Hill Road, was arraigned Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court on charges of vehicular homicide, felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving and failure to provide proof of insurance.
A court document in the case indicated his next court date was set for July 6.
The events leading up to the fatal crash started in Unicoi County when an off-duty Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper received information from someone about a possible stolen vehicle being operated by someone with warrants out for his arrest.
According to Lt. Rick Garrison with the THP, the trooper relayed that information to the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department, and deputies located the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver — later determined to be Whitson — over.
Whitson reportedly would not pull over and led deputies on a pursuit into Johnson City. He was on Interstate 26, took the State of Franklin Road exit and headed north.
He apparently ran a red light at the intersection of Browns Mill Road and his Jeep was hit by a Nissan Rogue that had the green light to cross from Oakland Avenue to Browns Mill Road.
That initial collision caused Whitson’s passenger, Carolyn McMurray, 54, of Jonesborough, to be thrown out of the Jeep. She landed on another vehicle. The sequence of events as reported by the THP were:
Whitson hit a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Nancy Stover, of Jonesborough. She was injured in the crash.
At that point, McMurray was ejected.
Whitson’s Jeep crashed into a 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Joseph Ross, 65, of Jonesborough. He was not injured.
Whitson’s Jeep then crashed into a 2003 Honda Accord driven by Kenneth Taylor, 60, of Piney Flats. He was not injured.
Whitson was injured in the crash.
One of three passengers in the Toyota Highlander — Toni Rastello, 65, of Jonesborough — was also injured.
After the crash, witnesses said Whitson ran from the scene, but was quickly apprehended by Unicoi County deputies.
McMurray was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The THP reported that neither Whitson nor McMurray were wearing seatbelts, and in the trooper’s opinion, it would have made a difference in the outcome of the crash.
An early report on the crash indicated Whitson had not been drinking, but the investigating trooper requested an alcohol and drug test on him.
Whitson was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.