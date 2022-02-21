The Erwin Lions Club and the First Baptist Church of Erwin are teaming up to bring free eye care to children in Unicoi County.
Koby Strawser, First Baptist Church senior pastor and Lions Club board of directors member, said the eye clinic was one way club members felt they could help the community.
“We want to serve the Erwin community and this is a way we can do that,” Strawser said. “The Lions Club International has a history helping those with their vision needs and this is our way of bringing that legacy to Unicoi County.”
The clinic will utilize a state-of-the-art, child-friendly mobile vision screener to screen children for vision issues such as myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), amblyopia (lazy eye), esotropia and exotropia (crossed eyes) and congenital cataracts.
The vision screener was loaned to the Lions Club for the event by Johnson City Lions Club member Ed Gibbons. Strawser said the machine will allow the church to add to the list of ways they already serve the community.
“We are always looking for ways to serve the community,” Strawser said. “We consider ourselves Erwin’s church and we are committed to serving the community any way we can, whether that is our food pantry or providing backpacks with supplies at the beginning of the school year. We are always looking for new ways to help where we can.”
The Erwin Lions Club free eye clinic is scheduled for March 12 from 10 a.m. until noon at the First Baptist Church of Erwin located at 200 Love St. Guests are encouraged to enter through the courtyard and may register either before or on the day of the clinic.
For more information about the First Baptist Church of Erwin, visit erwinfirst.org or follow them on Facebook. For more information on the Erwin Lions Club, follow them on Facebook or call 423-440-3754.FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.