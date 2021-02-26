Erwin Fire Chief James Bailey was presented the honorary title of Colonel Aide de Camp on Friday in recognition of his lifetime of service.
The Colonel Aide de Camp, which is only awarded at the request of a member of the Tennessee General Assembly, is the highest honor granted in the state. The title is granted to Tennessee residents who show outstanding achievement and service within the state.
“I never expected to get something of this nature, but I’m very proud and humbled that I got it,” Bailey said. “I can’t think of a bigger honor that I have actually received in my life.”
The award was signed by Gov. Bill Lee and presented to Bailey by Sen. Rusty Crowe.
“I don’t think that I’ve seen a history of service like this in a long time,” Crowe said.
After graduating high school, Bailey entered the military in 1986 at the age of 17. He served in a variety of roles and offices including military aviation and military intelligence. Bailey spent much of his time with the military in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
“To tell you the truth, I missed home,” said Bailey. “I mean, I missed the small town. Part of me just said ‘You know, I thought I liked the big city, but I love my hometown.”
After leaving the military, Bailey returned to Tennessee and began a career in law enforcement. Bailey worked in several different roles in law enforcement including time with Homeland Security, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Bailey said he had to take extensive fire-related training while working with the ATF, and when the opportunity to become the fire chief of Erwin presented itself, he accepted it despite having several different opportunities with the ATF and TBI.
“I just wanted to stay here and be a part of the local community and watch my kids grow up,” said Bailey.
Crowe said he was proud to see Bailey recognized by the governor for his service.
“I think anyone that looks at his resume could realize that it’s something that’s really deserved,” said Crowe.
Bailey said as he looks toward retirement in a few years, he’s not sure how easy he’ll be taking it.
“I don’t know if i’ll be able to sit still,” said Bailey. “I’m sure I’ll get involved in something.”