ERWIN — While cooler weather might soon drive Erwin’s herd of colorful elephant statues indoors, the 4th annual Erwin Elephant Revival will keep statues on the auction block through Dec. 1.
On display along Main Avenue, the stars of this year’s revival are eight fiberglass elephants painted by local artists.
Always a draw to the downtown area, the statues are the largest yet, measuring some 60 inches from trunk to tail.
And while their arrival in town was delayed by more than a year — first by Kansas flooding that temporarily shut down their manufacturer, and then by a pandemic that temporarily shut down almost everything — they have proved to be a popular lot.
Like all Erwin Elephant Revival statues, the elephants are being auctioned for charitable causes including The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the local Ronald McDonald House and other nonprofit organizations selected by their sponsors.
The sale is held each year in tribute to Mary the circus elephant and to bring some good from her infamous 1916 hanging in the Erwin railroad yard after killing her handler in nearby Kingsport.
The difference in this year’s revival is that the benefit auction is being conducted silently to avoid the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among the crowd that typically gathers to bid and to watch the statues go.
And while she had some initial reservations about the success of a silent auction, Jamie Rice, communications specialist for Erwin, happily reported on Thursday that the bidding has been robust.
All the elephants have received their $1,500 opening bid and for several of the statues, the bids have already climbed higher than ever before.
“These poor elephants seemed to have always had a dark cloud over them. But they are cheerful,” Rice said.
As long as the weather stays warm, the statues will remain on the streets where people and children in particular enjoy snapping their photos with the elephants.
But should it turn cold, Rice said, look for them to go indoors at either the public works garage or, if possible, the front foyer at Erwin Town Hall.
The town continues to encourage the statues’ admirers to share their photos with the elephants on social media using the hashtag #showyourtrunk.
Those who would like to take one home can place their bids through 4 p.m on Dec. 1 by contacting Rice at 423-220-7624.
For more information about the auction, including a gallery of photos of the statues, visit erwintn.org.