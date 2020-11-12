ERWIN — The Erwin Christmas Parade has been canceled because of the recent increase in active COVID-19 cases in Unicoi County.
Previously set for Nov. 28, the parade was canceled Thursday in a meeting of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Chamber Executive Director Amanda Delp said in a press release, “After speaking once again with local health officials yesterday, given the increasing numbers, we felt that the Board should revisit its decision to hold the event.”
Delp said the Chamber began working on a set of safety protocols to minimize the chance of exposure to the virus at the parade in August.
The plan was submitted to the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval in late September and a revised version of the plan with additional safety measures was approved by the Erwin Board on Oct. 28.
In Thursday’s announcement of the cancellation, Delp said, “Given the active cases at that time, we felt very confident with our revised parade plan when we first presented it in August. However, the increase in recent days prompted us to take a second look and reevaluate. After speaking with health officials, we knew the difficult decision to cancel needed to be made.
“Unfortunately, this has been a year of COVID. It has been disruptive in so many respects, not the least of which by upsetting so many of our long-cherished community events. But, ultimately, the health and safety of our community always comes first.
“We know the parade is a highlight for our entire community—we, as its organizers, always look forward to the joy it brings, and we had hoped for a way to make it happen. This was a tough decision to make, but the alternative to us was much worse,” she said.
Officials in Elizabethton and Johnson City have also announced the cancellations of those cities’ annual Christmas parades in recent weeks.