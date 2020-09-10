ERWIN — A chance to hear from the seven candidates vying for election to Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen brought a crowd of several dozen people to Town Hall on Thursday.
Hosted by the Unicoi County Republican Party, the Erwin Candidate Forum featured the three candidates seeking to replace retiring Mayor Doris Hensley and all four candidates in the race to fill two aldermen seats in the Nov. 3 election.
Each candidate was given three minutes to make an opening statement and to respond in turn to a series of prepared questions put to them by moderator Jim Buchanan.
Proceeding alphabetically, Buchanan began by asking why the candidates had decided to seek office, starting with the aldermen candidates and concluding with those running for mayor.
Paula Kay Edwards, a science teacher at Unicoi County High School, said members of the community had reached out to her about a run for office and she wished to serve the Erwin community as her father had done as an alderman.
James M. “Mickey” Hatcher, a retired teacher, principal and administrator for Unicoi County Schools and a former county commissioner, said he wanted to learn more about what is going on in the town and where it was going. He said he wanted to be a good listener and serve as a voice for Erwin citizens.
Rachelle Shurtz, a culinary teacher at UCHS and incumbent alderman who was appointed to the board in 2017, said she felt honored to serve on a board that brought many improvements to the town during her time in office and felt it was her duty to continue to do that.
Gary Schwenke Jr., an engineer and campus pastor and worship leader at Erwin’s Northridge Community Church, said he was motivated by his love for Erwin and his desire to come alongside others to continue the momentum of improvements to the town.
In the race for the mayor, Michael Baker, a real estate agent and business owner who has served as an alderman since 2014, said he wanted “to continue the positive path of progress” the town is on and felt he was the only mayoral candidate who could do that.
Cathy J. Huskins said her sole purpose was to serve the people of Erwin and provide a voice for every citizen. She said the town had gone through “many downs,” beginning with the loss of CSX that should have resulted in a greater focus on creating jobs.
Glenn White, a county commissioner and teacher and coach for the county school system, said he enjoyed government and the “art of compromise” that defines it. He said his sole purpose in running for mayor is “to better our local government.”
The video recording of more of the forum can be viewed on the Unicoi County Republic Party page on Facebook.