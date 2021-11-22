A payday loan business in Erwin was robbed just after noon on Monday.
According to the Erwin Police Department, police were dispatched to The Cash Company of Erwin, 1137 N. Main Ave., about 12:30 p.m. after a man entered the business and stated he had a gun, though he did not show it to employees. The man escaped out of the store’s back door with an undetermined amount of money inside a green Bank of Tennessee bag.
The man was described as a Black male standing roughly 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was described as wearing a brown jacket and a dark colored hoodie as well as an orange mask and orange gloves.
Police said the robbery was similar to one that happened in a neighboring jurisdiction, and Erwin officers were comparing investigative information with that agency.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Erwin Police Department at 423-743-1871. All tips will remain anonymous.