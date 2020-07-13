ERWIN — The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday gave first reading approval to the town’s 2020-21 budget.
With no property tax increase, the $5.422 million budget provides for more than $2.2 million in street and sidewalk improvements, $1.18 million in capital projects, a 2 percent across-the-board raise for all town employees and no increase in property taxes.
The budget also includes a new $1 million debt issuance for street paving that will allow the town to save approximately $300,000 on its debt service.
Capital projects in the budget include $212,000 for a permanent traffic signal at Second Street and Highway 107 entrance to the Food City shopping center, $155,000 in sidewalk repairs., completion of street resurfacing on Elm and East Erwin streets and a new liner for the swimming pool at Fishery Park.
Town Recorder Travis Bishop said Monday more than $50,000 allocated for the signal in last year’s budget was transferred to the current budget since the board’s last budget work sessions, reducing the amount of general fund reserve needed to balance the overall budget.
With alderwoman Rachelle Shurtz absent, the board passed the budget by a vote of 4-0.
Alderman Gary Chandler called it “one of the best budgets we’ve had in several years.”
Mayor Doris Hensley agreed and commended Bishop for his work on the budget.
“I look forward to the town to move on,” she said. “We’ve got a good start. We’ve got a good plan. We appreciate it.”
In other business, the board authorized a partial street closing for this year’s running of the annual USA Cycling Time Trial along Temple Hill Road.
Set to run Saturday, Aug. 15, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., the trials will begin south of the Unicoi County Hospital entrance and run one way into the Temple Hill community. While the emergency entrance into the hospital will be given priority throughout the event, those living in the Temple Hill area will be asked to use an alternate route to access the community.
An event organizer told the board COVID-19 protections will be in place including facemasks to be worn by all workers and volunteers.
Riders, who start the trials at 30-second intervals, will not be required to wear masks but will be advised not to congregate and sanctions will be imposed for failures to comply.