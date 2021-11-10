An Erwin family has a long legacy of serving their country.
Jim Calhoun is one of three brothers from Erwin who served in the Navy during World War II. Calhoun, now 96, volunteered for the Navy when he was 17 because his two older brothers, Jack and Joe, were enlisted.
“I went over to ask and try to join, and they measured and said I was about a half-inch too short,” said Calhoun. “So they asked if I had a garage, and I said ‘Yeah, dad just built a new one.’ So they said to go hang on the door for a month and I did that.”
Hanging on the door frame apparently worked, because soon after Calhoun was on his way to San Diego, California, for basic training. After finishing his training, Calhoun was sent to Portland, Oregon. Through a ship-to-ship message, Calhoun learned his brother, Joe, was also stationed in Portland and the pair tried to meet.
“I asked him what dock he was at and he told me and I said I’d look it up,” said Calhoun. “So I looked it up and finally I called back and told him I couldn’t find it. Come to find out, he was in Portland, Maine, and I was in Portland, Oregon.”
Calhoun was eventually stationed on the USS Arneb, a cargo ship that ferried supplies into battle. Calhoun worked in the ship’s boiler room.
“One time the boiler went out, and that’s what the ship operates from,” said Calhoun. “But we still had auxiliaries. So of course I was running around and starting up all the auxiliaries and an officer came from the deck up above and hollered down, ‘Who had the watch down here?’ And I was scared to death because I knew I wasn’t watching the boiler, and I said ‘I did, sir.’ And he said, ‘Good job, Calhoun.’ Because I had got all the auxiliaries on.”
Calhoun served aboard the USS Arneb during the largest Navy battle of WWII, the battle of Leyte Gulf, where he manned the ships guns to help protect the Marines as they ferried them to the beach.
Jack Calhoun, the oldest of the brothers, was in the Navy before the war began and was stationed on the USS Dale during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Joe Calhoun’s ship helped ferry troops to Omaha Beach during the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion.
The three brothers' family back in Erwin often listened to the radio for news about the war. All three brothers survived.
“My grandma wouldn’t answer the door for three years,” said Leland Calhoun, Jim Calhoun’s son. “You’d knock on the door, she wouldn’t go because she had three boys out in the war. That's what I remember from that story.”
After WWII, Jim Calhoun returned to Erwin where he stayed briefly before moving to Kingsport for 10 years, and then to Johnson City where he began his own heating and air conditioning business.
The brothers also later inspired several other family members to join the service, including Leland Calhoun, who served in the Navy as a physician’s assistant.
“I was basically ready to go to Vietnam, and went out to San Diego, the same place dad did, and went through the training, and then there was a big forest fire in November or December,” Leland Calhoun saod. “And so we were just about ready to graduate, so we stopped and they wanted us to help with the forest fire.”
Leland Calhoun spent two weeks assisting with the fire by carrying water and food and unloading supply trucks. By the time he had finished, President Richard Nixon and Congress had made the decision not to send any more troops to Vietnam, and he was sent to a hospital in Memphis. Jim Calhoun’s other son, Dennis, joined the Marines and served in Japan. Jack Calhoun’s son, Patrick, also joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam war.
In 2019, Jim and Leland Calhoun were honored during a parade in Erwin which celebrated local veterans. Jack and Joe Calhoun passed away at the ages of 97 and 93, while Jim Calhoun still resides in Johnson City.