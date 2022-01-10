The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve a contract with Waste Management to continue to provide trash pickup for town residents.
Under the contract, Waste Management provides trash pickup for 2,555 households at a rate of $10.15 per household beginning Feb. 1. The fee will increase to $10.85 per household July 1.
The board also approved an interlocal agreement with Unicoi County for the county to continue to pay the $3.15 tipping fee for garbage pickup. If the Unicoi County Commission also approves the interlocal agreement, the cost of trash pickup in Erwin will come down to $7.70 per household starting in July.
Alderman Michael Baker said he was disappointed with the services currently provided by Waste Management, and said he had called to discuss complaints he had received of items not being picked up.
“It is not fair to our citizens and to our public works department to have to call town hall and have additional stuff picked up,” said Baker.
Interim City Recorder Doris Hensley said she had also called Waste Management and said the issue had hopefully been resolved after a conversation she had with their director.
“He called me back and he has instructed his drivers to pick up anything that is out,” said Hensley.
Also during the meeting, the Unicoi County Public Library requested $2,025 for emergency repairs to its fire alarm system.
“It’s analog, and we had upgraded to a digital phone system and it could not communicate,” said Unicoi County Public Library Director Selena Harmon. “So we were without a fire alarm for about a week, week and a half, and that was the soonest I could get anybody in there.”
Erwin Mayor Glenn White asked Harmon if she had approached Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely or the County Commission about the cost and Harmon said she had not.
“They did the 10% match for our grant and also bought furniture for us for about $10,000 so I really didn’t want to wear out my welcome,” said Harmon.
The board unanimously approved the $2,025 in repairs.
