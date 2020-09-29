ERWIN — The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen has given second and final approval to an ordinance authorizing town police officers to enforce Tennessee’s “rules of the road” for interstate travel.
With Mayor Doris Hensley absent from Monday’s board meeting, the remaining aldermen unanimously voted to adopt a provision of Tennessee code that allows municipalities to police the state’s interstates.
While no one spoke for or against the the ordinance in a public hearing that preceded the vote, Alderman Michael Baker requested Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson address “some talk out there in the community” of a speed trap.
As he stated to the board members prior to their first vote in favor of the ordinance, Tilson said the primary objective is safety.
“The point is, when we have a crash out there, we can’t work that crash without this ordinance. We have to wait for THP (Tennessee Highway Patrol) to come from Fall Branch. And the longer a crash is there, the more likely it is there will be another one,” he said.
Tilson said the ordinance will also allow the Erwin Police to assist in traffic control when public works crews are working along the interstate. And addressing speed, he said, traffic studies along the interstate have recorded speeds inside Erwin’s town limits as high 106 mph.
“If people see our officers out there traveling back and forth, they will slow down. But as far as trapping anyone, it’s not that,” he said.
Tilson said he had also received several calls from Erwin residents requesting traffic enforcement in their neighborhoods.
In other business, the board authorized the annual Unicoi County Relay for Life event to be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, on Church Street, and a Relay for Life Survivors Parade to be held from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Much of the remainder of Monday’s meeting was given to a lengthy discussion of the Unicoi Chamber of Commerce plans to host a late November Christmas parade and an early December tree lighting ceremony under COVID-19 safety guidelines set out in the Tennessee Pledge.
Chamber Executive Director Amanda Delp told the board the chamber had developed detailed plans compliant with Tennessee Pledge COVID-19 safety guidelines for an Erwin Christmas Parade to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 and the town’s annual tree lighting ceremony set for Friday, Dec. 4.
For the parade, she said, spectators will be directed to spread out at greater distances along the 1.9-mile parade route, not to congregate at intersections and to watch the parade from inside their vehicles wherever possible. The parade will also be live streamed on the internet for those who would like watch from home.
For parade participants, the number of people allowed on floats will be reduced, no one will be allowed to throw candy or other items, distances between parade entries will be increase during the parade lineup and breakdown and an additional number of parade directors will be on site.
For the tree lighting, Delp said food vendors will be spread out over a greater distance along Main Avenue with social distancing marks in place for people in line, foot traffic will be one directional and horse-drawn wagon and kiddie train rides will limit the number of riders per trip and will be cleaned between each group of riders.
All activities will be conducted outdoors with the exception of photos with Santa — one family at a time will be allowed inside town hall, Santa will stand on one side of a staged fireplace and children will stand on the other side and no child will be allowed to sit on Santa’s lap.
Vice Mayor Mark Lafever questioned the town’s liability for conducting the events during the COVID-19 pandemic and asked that a vote be tabled to allow more time to study the safety plans.
On Baker’s request, the board agreed to conduct a workshop on the Christmas events prior to its next meeting on Oct.12.